Viral News: In yet another bizarre incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a man was left shocked after he received a bra instead of the football stockings he ordered. Twitter user who goes by the username @LowKashWala took to the microblogging site and posted how he received a completely wrong product from Myntra. Notably, he had ordered football stockings for himself, but received a black bra from a brand named Triumph on October 12.Also Read - Video: Man Orders Apple iPhone 12 Worth Rs 53000 From Flipkart, Receives Nirma Soap Instead | Watch

What’s more shocking is that the company has refused to replace the product. When he reached out to customer support to seek an redressal for the goof-up, Myntra responded to him with “Sorry, can’t replace it”.

In a tweet, he shared the photo of the product he received along with his complaint and Myntra’s response. He wrote, ”Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra’s response? “Sorry, can’t replace it”. So I’m going to be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, fellas. Ima call it my sports bra.”

See the post here:

Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra's response? "Sorry, can't replace it". So I'm going to be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, fellas. Ima call it my sports bra. pic.twitter.com/hVKVwJLWGr — Kashyap (@LowKashWala) October 17, 2021

Though shocking, the goof-up has left netizens in splits and the post has gone viral with more than 700 retweets. Many aggrieved customers also shared similar experiences and slammed e-commerce sites for such negligence. One user jokingly said, ”Thoughts for that girl as well jiske saath exchange hua.” Another said, ”Cut it in half and use them as knee caps. You’ll be the coolest kid in the block.”

See a few comments:

Lol 😂😂

Thoughts for that girl as well jiske saath exchange hua 😬 https://t.co/qboarIB99D — Garv (ਗਰਵਿਤ) 🚜 (@imgarvmalik) October 18, 2021

Can't wait to play football with this guy the next day 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qGRbvig7I1 — Tygarion Goes Gaming (@TygarionGames) October 18, 2021

😂😂😂😂Thinking of the Robot/Customercare exec who dared to reply saying "cannot be replaced" it in this age of digital era (that too after having sent a women's inners to a Man)😂😂#Myntra #Flipkart #Amazon https://t.co/VO8QsTahwE — ConsistentCompounder (@Santhana2911) October 18, 2021

What a disgrace. Make a mistake and then push the onus of correction on the one that's suffering due to the mistake. @myntra https://t.co/4TrPxFA2zK — Sharat Mathur (@sharatm76) October 18, 2021

Lolzzz 🤣🤣 Trust me, you'll stump your opponent so very bad with proposed attire, that they might forget, you hv the ball….happy goal!!⚽️👍🏻 https://t.co/G6HQJ99d84 — Ürbäñ Ûtsàv 🗨️🦂 (@Buntea) October 18, 2021

Hey myntra… can u explain what quality checks u did before delivering this padded Bra instead of a football shocks 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Inside out (@in_side_outH) October 17, 2021

Bhai, teri toh chal padi…haar mein bhi triumph hai 😂 — Elo Haii (@EloHaii) October 17, 2021

In a similar incident recently, a customer received a few bars of soap after he ordered an Apple iPhone 12. The customer named Simranpal Singh said he allegedly received 2 bars of Nirma soap instead of the iPhone he had ordered Flipkart during the e-commerce website’s Big Billion Days Sale.