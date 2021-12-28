Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): With an aim to make aware about staying fit, Zainul Abedin, popularly known as ‘Moradabad Express’, ran non-stop on a treadmill for 12 hours. It might be hard to believe but the fitness enthusiast covered a distance of 66 kilometres while running on the treadmill. With this feat, he hopes that his name would find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Rooh Afza, Internet Loses Its Mind | Watch

Zainul Abedin has participated in many races and is popularly known as the ‘Moradabad Express’. In 2018, Abedin started a race in honour of women from India Gate in Delhi and went to Agra, Jaipur and back to Delhi.He completed this race in seven days and 22 hours and found a place in the India Book of Records. During the corona pandemic, Abedin ran in honour of policemen and ran for 50 kilometres.