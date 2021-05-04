Zhejiang (China): In a shocking incident reported from China’s Zhejiang, a man sold his two-year-old son and then used the money to tour the country. After the incident came to light, he has been detained by the police. As per Zhejiang Legal Daily, the man, surnamed Xie, used to constantly fight with his second wife and is alleged to have sold the boy nicknamed Jiajia to relieve the burden of child care. Also Read - German Prince Sells 135-Room Ancestral Castle For Just Rs 87, Father Drags Him to Court | See Pics

Notably, Xie was given custody of the boy after divorcing the child’s mother, who kept their daughter. But due to his work commitments in another city, Xie left the boy in the care of his brother Lin and other family members in Huzhou city. However, last month, Xie took away his son from his brother Lin, saying that his mother wants to see him. After a few days, when the boy didn’t arrive at his destination, Lin contacted the police.

When the police investigated, they found out that Xie had sold the boy to a childless couple in Changshu, a city in Jiangsu province, for 158,000 yuan (Rs 18 Lakh). He then used the money to take his new wife to different parts of the country.

Jiajia was returned to his uncle late last month and the couple is now facing ‘criminal coercive measures’.