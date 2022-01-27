Viral News: There is no greater love than that of parents for their children and it’s rare to find such love which is so pure and unconditional. Exemplifying the same, a picture is going viral depicting the incredible bond between a father and his daughter. Notably, a father shaved his head in the same way as his baby daughter’s after her brain surgery. In the viral picture, the father can be seen with his head lovingly touching his daughter’s. They both had a part of their hair shaved and had a stitch mark on the shaved part just like his baby daughter’s.Also Read - Viral Video: Hardik Pandya & His Nani Groove to Pushpa's Srivalli Song, Allu Arjun Reacts | Watch

“The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry,” reads the caption of the post with a heart at the end.

Watch the picture here:

The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry! ❤️pic.twitter.com/S5VDhK8HPn — Figen (@TheFigen) January 25, 2022

The picture has gone viral, with more than 8000 likes and more than 1000 retweets. People have been left emotional after seeing the picture and were moved by the father’s love for his daughter. One user said ”The feeling of a father’s love is greater than what he hides in his heart than what he says.” Another said, ”Selfless love and heartfelt excruciation is being reflected from the face and closed eyes of this noble man.” A third wrote, “I know the year just started, but the Dad of the year award goes to this guy.”

Here are other reactions:

If that doesn't tug at your heart, your not human. 😰 — #SLS AMG (@slsamples1) January 25, 2022

There is no greater love than that of a father for his child — SoulJahBoy (@SouljahBoy) January 26, 2022

I have a daughter of same age,I can relate and understand the agony — MaVeRiCk (@MaVeRiC71598192) January 25, 2022

What an awesome dad! I can’t imagine what kind of strength it requires to see your child so vulnerable. Good on you brother. Wishing her a speedy recovery.🤙🏼🙏🏼🕉 — Jason Christopher (@Jason_C137) January 27, 2022