Idukki: When a herd of wild elephants suddenly came charging at him without any provocation, Saji had no option but to climb a tree at Chinnakanal in this high range district. The man never ever imagined that he would have to take refuge on a tree for the next one and half hour, holding his breath as trumpeting elephants surrounded it.

In the video recorded by some locals, the Idukki man could be seen perching on the tree and the elephant staying nearby. On Tuesday, Saji told media that the incident occurred when he was going atop the hill from the makeshift shed where he was staying somewhere down. The man said he screamed throughout to draw the attention of local people and sought help sitting on the tree.

"Some elephants came running my way suddenly. I did not think much but climbed the tree…I had to sit there for the next one and a half hours," he said.

A forest official said despite being warned, the man ventured into the area where elephants were roaming to watch the herd of jumbos. As one of the tuskers remained near the tree, he could not climb down and had to wait on top for some time till the officials came back and chased it away, he added.