New Delhi: Through the ages, the phrase 'Dogs are Man's Best Friend' has always been claimed true by people. And, now a man is making headlines for booking an entire business class of a plane to travel with his furry friend. Yes, you read it right. In this heartwarming incident, a man who had to travel from Mumbai to Chennai spent over Rs 2.5 lakhs and booked the entire business class of an Air India flight to travel with his pet dog.

As per a report by News18, the lucky pet dog who had a chance to see the clear skies, was a Maltese snowy furball. The duo boarded the Air India flight AI-671 that departed from Mumbai at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

The 'J' or business class of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai on Wednesday was booked so that 'K9' could travel with its owner in absolute 'luxury and peace'. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, had 12 business class seats.

On average, a business class ticket in the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai costs between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. At present, Air India allows pets to travel on-board its flights under certain conditions.