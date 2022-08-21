Viral Video: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their queries. More so, he often shares/retweets their posts, which he finds worthy. Recently, Mahindra was left impressed with a Tamil Nadu man who successfully turned an old Jeep into a functioning electric vehicle. The man named A Gowtham, shared a video of his electric jeep on Twitter. Through the video, Gowtham also demonstrated that the jeep is built such that its front and back wheels can be controlled separately. “Please offer me a job, sir,” he wrote alongside the video, addressing the chairman of Mahindra Group.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Unique Entrance. Is This A Car Or Gate? Watch

Electric jeep we seperately control front wheel and back wheel . please offer me job sir pic.twitter.com/gGAc0mQk3u — A.GOWTHAM (@GOWTHAM6804) August 17, 2022

Responding to his invention, Anand Mahindra retweeted his video and wrote, “This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him.”

This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him. https://t.co/xkFg3SX509 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2022

Anand Mahindra also responded to A Gowtham’s request of offering him a job. He mentioned Velu Mahindra, President of automotive technology, asking him to reach out to Gowtham.