Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a 'dholak' player from Uruwa in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, allegedly tricked a male dancer from Gola into undergoing sex change surgery to perform as a female dancer. After being his dance partner for some time, the 'dholak' player escaped with the money earned from their performances.

On the written complaint of the victim, the Police registered a case against the ‘dholak’ player under various sections, including theft and under SC/ST Act. A search has been launched for the ‘dholak’ player, the Police said.

As per the complaint, the victim was a DJ dancer. In June 2020, the victim met ‘dholak’ player Mohammad Mumtaz and was lured into travelling with him to Delhi. In Delhi, Mumtaz allegedly mixed some sedatives in food to the victim due to which the dancer became weak.

Mumtaz then took him to a hospital, where after regaining consciousness, the victim found that his sex had been changed to a woman. Mumtaz then made him perform dance in Delhi.

When they came to Gorakhpur, the victim came to know that Mumtaz was married and had children. A few days later, Mumtaz ran away with his wife and children. He allegedly stole Rs 10 lakh and jewellery worth Rs four lakh earned through the victim’s dance performances.

Gola Station House Officer, Dharmendra Kumar told media, “On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case under 18 sections. An investigation is on.”