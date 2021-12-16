Jaipur: In a disturbing incident, a man died after he jumped from the fifth floor of a building in Jaipur to avoid getting caught by the husband of his lover. According to the police, the 29-year-old man was in a live-in relationship with a married woman. The two along with the woman’s minor daughter has been living in a rented flat in the Pratap Nagar area. The deceased has been identified as Mohsin, a native of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Operate Winter Special Trains Due to Christmas, New Year | Full List Here

Notably, the woman eloped with Mohsin from Nainital two years ago. Her husband had been looking for her and managed to trace her to Jaipur.

On Sunday, the woman's husband went to the house where she was staying with Mohsin. Seeing him, Mohsin panicked and jumped from the balcony of the house. The woman rushed him to the SMS Government Hospital, where he died on Monday night, Station House Officer, Pratap Nagar police station, Balveer Singh said.

Mohsin and the woman had shifted to the flat near NRI Circle a few days back. Earlier, they were living in a different locality here, he said.

The woman and her husband are missing and a search is on to trace them. Mohsin’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)