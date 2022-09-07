Viral News: Food delivery company Zomato recently launched a service called ‘Intercity Legends’ that lets users order unique dishes and delicacies from famous outlets and restaurants in other cities. However, this feature has been rolled out in South Delhi and Gurugram initially. Recently, a Gurugram resident, who is also a Zomato shareholder, ordered chicken biryani from Hyderabad through the app’s new intercity feature. In a post that has gone viral, Prateek Kanwal claims that he placed an order for chicken biryani at a restaurant in Hyderabad but received only salan.Also Read - Viral Video: Sikh Man Dances To Punjabi Beats At Times Square, Desi Netizens Love It. Watch

Prateek took to Twitter to share his ordeal and urged the food delivery platform to look into the issue at the earliest. He also tagged the CEO Deepinder Goyal and said that he owed him a Biryani. He tweeted a picture of the salan box and wrote, ” Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan @deepigoyal, this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!”

GURUGRAM MAN ORDERS CHICKEN BIRYANI, GETS ONLY SALN: SEE VIRAL POST

Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/ppVbausds8 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

In another tweet, he termed it as a double loss– as a shareholder and as a customer. He wrote, “It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again.”

It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again. — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Responding to his complaint, Zomato tracked down Kanwal’s order and also sent him extra biryani from Biryani By Kilo. Kanwal shared a picture and expressed his thanks for their customer service after getting his lost biryani.

Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Did such a thing ever happen with you?

