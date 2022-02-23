Viral News: A man who had been suffering from breathing problems for several years was left stunned after he discovered the bizarre reason behind it. According to a report published by Mount Sinai Health System, a 38-year-old unnamed man was having trouble breathing through his right nostril for years. When he visited a clinic in Mount Sinai, New York for his condition, he was initially told that he had a deviated septum and calcified septal spurs. However, after performing a rhinoscopy, doctors discovered that a tooth was growing inside his nostril. Yes, you read it right!Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Consoles Pet Dog, Hugs Him Tightly And Calls Him 'Betu' | Watch

Upon a thorough examination, doctors found ‘a hard, non-tender, white mass’, which they later determined was an ectopic tooth. Ectopic teeth are teeth that develop in the wrong position. According to Medical Xpress, ectopic teeth are extremely rare, occurring in just about 0.1% of the population.

Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner in The New England Journal of Medicine explained, “Physical examination of the nose showed a septal deviation, calcified septal spurs, and a 2-cm perforation in the posterior septum. On rhinoscopy, a hard, nontender, white mass was observed in the floor of the right nostril. Computed tomography of the paranasal sinuses showed a well-defined, radiodense mass consistent with an inverted ectopic tooth in the nasal cavity, which was thought to explain the obstructive symptoms and septal perforation.”