Imphal: Last month, a 10-year-old girl in Manipur, had gone viral after she was pictured going to school while babysitting her sister in lap. The viral picture featuring Meiningsinliu Pamei, a student of Class 4, inspired many and left the internet amazed with her dedication for education. The picture also drew the attention of Manipur Power, Forest and Environment Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, who promised that he will take care of Meiningsinliu’s education until her graduation.Also Read - Viral Video: Super Mom Takes Split Second to Save Son From Drowning in Swimming Pool. Watch

Seems like the minister has delivered on his promise, as he shared an update on Twitter stating that Meiningsinliu Pamei has secured admission at Slopeland Public School at Khongjom in Thoubal district.

The minister shared a picture with the girl and her family and wrote, “Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours.” Meiningsinliu, who has secured admission in Class 1, will continue her studies at the new school, the minister shared.

Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal.

I wish her to come off with flying colours. pic.twitter.com/EIn6qZpd0G — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 3, 2022

Pamei’s family resides in Tamenglong district in northern Manipur. According to the officials of Tamenglong district, since the girl’s parents were out of their home in the daytime for farming, the girl attended her classes while babysitting her sister, aged around 2 years, in her lap. Prior to the boarding school, Pamei studies at Dailong primary school in Tamenglong district of Manipur. After her picture went viral, Thongam Biswajit Singh assured her that he will pay for her for all her expenses until she graduates. The minister called up the girl and her family at his residence in Imphal on April 27.

He had written: “Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap.”