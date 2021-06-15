Maharajganj: Never would he have thought that his inability to pronounce Urdu words correctly, would cost him his marriage. Yes, the bizarre incident happened in UP’s Maharajganj on Monday after a man pretending to be a Muslim was caught and handed over to the police when he failed to pronounce Urdu words correctly during the marriage. Also Read - Dulhan Ka Attitude: Bride Angrily Throws Mithai on Wedding Stage, People Say 'Calm Down Bhabhi' | Watch

Notably, the accused was in a relationship with the girl after the two had met on social media platform. The girl knew that the boy was not a Muslim but she decided not to reveal the same to her family. She then persuaded the boy to marry her according to Muslim customs.

However, their plan failed, as during the wedding, the groom could not pronounce some Urdu words correctly, making the girl’s family suspicious. When the groom fumbled over Urdu words, the girl’s family checked his PAN card and his true identity was revealed.

The bride’s family and the villagers caught hold of the accused and his friends while they were trying to flee. After this, he was handed over to the police. The marriage has been called off for now.

Inspector in charge, Dilip Shukla said that the groom and the bride were brought to the police station and were being interrogated. The girl has admitted that she was aware of the boy’s religion.

He said the further action would be decided later.

(With IANS inputs)