Viral News: Needless to say, South Indian movies are breaking all box office records and dominating global headlines. After Pushpa and RRR, now KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling millions of hearts with its phenomenal action scenes and impactful dialogues. As fans go gaga over the movie and Yash’s iconic acting, a die-hard fan went above and beyond to express his love for the actor in his own unique style. A groom, hailing from Karnataka, has now printed an iconic dialogue from the movie with a slight twist, on his wedding card. Notably, the groom, Chandrasekhar and bride, Shwetha, are planning to wed on May 13.Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

The groom creatively wrote: “Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don’t Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can’t Avoid”. Fans of the movie who have seen the movie can recall the popular dialogue, ‘“Violence, Violence, Violence..I don’t like it. I avoid! But… violence likes me, I can’t avoid.” Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2: Man Open Fires During Screening of Yash's Film, Injures One Over Seat Issues

A Twitter user shared the picture and wrote, ”This is how am gonna print my wedding card.” Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi Beats RRR Hindi in Just 7 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report After 1 Week

See the picture of the wedding invitation here:

This is how am gonna print my wedding card 😂#KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/TQE7BcOaMG — YOGITHA ✨ (@MISS_BINGG) April 19, 2022

The picture of the wedding card has gone viral and fans of the movie are loving it. Some called the groom the biggest fan of Yash, while others were left amused. One user wrote, ”A famous dailogue turned into real life with both of ur togetherness. Be happy always both of u.” Another wrote, ”A famous dailogue gone craze, which happened in reality with ur togetherness. & Stay blessed forever and ever both of u.”

A famous dailogue turned into real life with both of ur togetherness. Be happy always both of u. ❤️❤️❤️ — Moses Bandam (@MosesBandam) April 20, 2022

ROFL 🤣 sentiments of every Indian https://t.co/EbrIFUzJFm — res_of_oxgodby (@beigealien) April 21, 2022

A famous dailogue gone craze, which happened in reality with ur togetherness. & Stay blessed forever and ever both of u❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YC2ESxgYGp — Moses Bandam (@MosesBandam) April 20, 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in 2018. Apart from Yash, the movie stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The Yash starrer continues to set new records at the ticket window both worldwide and in India. KGF 2 is now a Rs 700 crore film. It achieved the humongous feat by the end of its first week at the worldwide Box Office.