Viral News: In the past year, we witnessed a lot of bizarre food combinations that made us scratch our heads in disgust. It now seems that McDonald's has also entered this arena of creating weird fusion dishes. McDonald's in China has launched a new limited-edition McFlurry which blends ice cream with coriander. Yes, you read it right! The sundae combines the fast-food chain's classic vanilla soft serve with coriander crumbs and is drizzled with bright green lemon and coriander sauce. The menu was reportedly launched on February 21 until February 25, news.com.au reported.

“Coriander gang, raise up your hands, the sweet and fresh coriander sundae has arrived,” says McDonald’s China in a Xiaohongshu statement.

Twitter user @ZhugeEX shared a promotional photo of the new McDonald’s item which has sparked a debate online. In a tweet, he wrote, ”Mcdonald’s China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting…”

Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting… pic.twitter.com/uHgA3vyn2Y — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 21, 2022

The picture has received mixed reactions, with some expressing an interest in tasting the sundae while some said that the chain has ‘ruined ice cream’. ‘I am glad I live on the other side of the planet, I want that thing as far away from me as possible,’ one user said. Another commented, “This is an example of choosing violence.”

“I’m reporting this for violent and graphic content,” a third joked.

Here are more reactions:

The dessert costs 6.6yuan, about $1.45, and is only available until Friday.