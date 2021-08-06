Meerut: An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in swing across the country, several incidents of brides standing their ground and refusing to get married for all sorts of reasons have surfaced. In one such incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut called, a bride called off the wedding just hours before it was to be solemnised on Wednesday night. And she had a rather valid reason for it!Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances Lovingly With Her Father & Father-in-Law at Wedding Reception, Wins Hearts | Watch

According to an IANS report, 22-year-old Iram cancelled the wedding with Shahzad, after her uncle was allegedly injured in celebratory firing by the groom’s guests.

“How can I marry him? If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place?” asked Iram.

Soon after the girl announced her decision, her family members broke the groom’s car, thrashed his relatives and held them hostage for some time. It was only after police reached the spot that the situation was brought under control.

An FIR was filed and the woman’s uncle has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Senior sub-inspector Ravindra Palawat of the Kharkhoda police station told reporters that the video footage of the ceremony is being investigated to identify those who opened the fire.

“An FIR has been filed against the groom, Shahzad, his brother Pappu and Sanu under section 307 (attempt to murder). If the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon, a report of the cancellation of the arms license will be sent,” he added.

There have been innumerable incidents of celebratory firing during weddings, but the bride has rarely taken a stand and cancelled her wedding on these grounds. This could, perhaps, be the first incident of its kind where the bride has taken such a step.

(With IANS inputs)