Viral News: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's new mystery woman has been revealed after the couple were spotted leaving Musk's private jet in Los Angeles in the US. The woman was reportedly seen trying to hide her identity wearing a long black trench coat and sunglasses. As per a report by Daily Mail, the woman has been revealed as Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Who is Natasha Bassett?

The 27-year-old Australian actress grew up in Sydney, and moved to New York at the age of 2019 to attend drama school. She started acting when she was 14 after landing a lead role in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre for Young People. The young actress has been working in the film industry for more than a decade now. Bassett previously appeared as Britney Spears in a 2017 Lifetime biopic about the singer’s life, and also played a role in the Coen Brothers’ film Hail, Caesar!

The actress is now all set to appear in an upcoming biopic about late singer Elvis Presley wherein she will play Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. She presently resides in Los Angeles. Apart from being an actress, Bassett is also an avid hiker and often speaks up on several issues including animal rights and global warming.

According to Bassett, she has fallen for the 50-year-old’s brains, “not his bank balance”. At the moment, Musk has a net worth of $233 billion as the richest person on earth. “Bassett has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes,” the report said late on Sunday, citing sources.

Check out her pictures:

“She’s gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he’s so smart and interesting to be around,” the source added. She and Elon “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.

Musk’s past relationships

Musk split from singer Grimes in September 2021 after more than three years together. He has a son with Grimes, named X Æ A-Xii i, who was born in May 2020. They now plan to co-parent their 1-year-old son.

The business magnate also has five sons with his first wife, the author Justine Musk, and married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice.