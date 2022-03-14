Viral Video: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a 24-year-pilot Indian pilot has shot into limelight as she rescued over 800 Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine’s Polish and Hungarian borders. The pilot named Mahasweta Chakraborty, who hails from Kolkata, flew six flights to evacuate more than 800 Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Chakraborty, a member of ‘Operation Ganga’, flew six evacuation flights – four from Poland and two from Hungary, between February 27 and March 7 to rescue stranded students amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Who is Ghost of Kyiv? Story of Mystery Ukrainian Pilot Who Shot Down 6 Russian Jets Goes Viral

“Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary. Huge Respect for her,” a tweet by the BJP Mahila Morcha read, along with pictures of the young pilot.

Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24yr old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland & Hungary.

Huge Respect for her.

— BJP Mahila Morcha (@BJPMahilaMorcha) March 12, 2022

Notably, Mahasweta is also the daughter of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal Mahila Morcha President Tanuja Chakraborty. A graduate from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, she has been flying a private carrier for the last four years. She had also been part of the Vande Bharat mission during the initial phase of COVID-19.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, rescuing those students in their late teens and early twenties, many of whom had fallen sick and had traumatizing tales of survival,” Chakraborty told The Times Of India. “I salute their fighting spirit and am extremely proud of having played my part in their journey back home,” she added.

Chakraborty further informed that she had to fly an Airbus A320 for 13-14 hours a day but it didn’t matter as the students ‘re-lived their horror’ and showed desperation to go home.