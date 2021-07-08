Dhaka: Despite the fact that Bangladesh is under nationwide coronavirus lockdown, thousands of people have gathered to get a glimpse of Rani — a 20 inch (51 centimeter) tall dwarf cow whose owners claim it is the world’s smallest. Defying the nationwide lockdown, people across the country could be seen flocking in rickshaws to the farm in Charigram, 30 kilometres (19 miles) southwest of Dhaka, where Rani resides. Rani is a 23-month-old dwarf cow whose pictures are going viral across social media platforms and it has even set off a tourist frenzy.Also Read - Viral Video: Fierce Fight Breaks Between Cow & Goat As They Lock Horns With Each Other | Watch

Rani is 26 inches (66 centimetres) long and weighs only 57 pounds (26 kilograms) but the owners say it is four inches shorter than the smallest cow in Guinness World Records. Speaking to the media, Rina Begum, who is from a neighbouring town, said she had never seen anything like it in her entire life. Also Read - Rare 2-Headed Calf With 4 Eyes & 2 Mouths Born in UP's Chandauli, People Throng to See 'Divine Miracle' | See Pics

As per a report by news agency AFP, M.A. Hasan Howlader, manager of Shikor Agro farm, used a tape measure to show dozens of onlookers how Rani dwarfs her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state Kerala that currently holds the world record. Shikar Agro farm reportedly bought the cow from a farm in Naogaon shortly after its birth. Guinness World Records said Manikyam, from the Vechur breed, was 61 centimetres high in June 2014. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds Golgappas to Cow & Her Calf, Adorable Video Wins The Internet | Watch

Speaking to AFP, the manager said, “People come long distances despite the coronavirus lockdown. Most want to take selfies with Rani”. He also said, “More than 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the past three days alone. Honestly speaking, we are tired.”

Howlader further added that Guinness World Records had promised a decision about Rani being the smallest in three months.

Rani is a Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow which is prized for its meat in Bangladesh. The other Bhuttis on the farm is twice Rani’s size. “We did not expect such huge interest. We did not think people would leave their homes because of the worsening virus situation. But they have come here in droves,” the manager said.