Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: The internet is currently going gaga over pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got hitched on Thursday in an intimate and minimalistic wedding ceremony. As the pictures of the dreamy wedding surfaced on social media, congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds from all corners. Brands, too, have joined the bandwagon, using social media to wish the couple in their own quirky style. One of them is condom company, Durex India, whose funny two-liner to congratulate the couple has gone viral, leaving people in splits.Also Read - Aww! Alia Bhatt’s Personalised Veil Has a Special Memory Inscribed on it, Details Inside

Known for its cheeky posts, Durex India wished the couple and wrote, “Dear Ranbir & Alia, Mehfil mein tere, hum naa rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai.” Bollywood fans would know that the post has a reference to to Channa Mereya, a song from Ranbir Kapoor’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Needless to say, the hilarious post has gone viral, and people are in awe of Durex’s creativity and marketing strategy. ”Durex got no chill,” wrote one user, while another said, ”Bhaiiiii bhaiii i love Durex ka post more than Alia Ranbir ke post.” A third wrote, ”I just love the creativity of Durex advertisement team.”

Not just Durex, brands like Amul, Zomato, Spotify, Tinder India, Shaadi.com also joined in to wish the newlyweds with the most fun posts on social media. Spotify India wrote, “Just saw the wedding pictures and went from dancing to Badtameez Dil to Roke Na Ruke Naina reaaalll quick.”

The star couple took pheras in the presence of family members and a few friends at the actor’s Vastu home. After the intimate wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a photo session and gave us PDA moments outside the venue.

Alia also took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from their intimate wedding while writing a heartfelt note alongside. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”