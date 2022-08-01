New Delhi: Prices of several essential items are on rise and it is hurting the common man the most. Not just adults, children are also bearing the brunt due to inflation. Recently, a 6-year-old girl studying in class 1 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the hardship she is facing due to price rise. The girl, identified as Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district complained in her letter that the prices of pencils and erasers have increased. She further lamented that her mother beats her when she asks for a pencil.Also Read - Narendra Modi Will Be BJP's PM Candidate For 2024 General Elections, Announces Amit Shah

In a letter written in Hindi, Kriti wrote, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

See the letter here:

A rare letter,

Her father Vishal Dubey, who is an advocate, said, “It is my daughter’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded her when she lost her pencil in school.”

Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar told reporters that he came to know about this little girl’s letter through social media platforms. “I am ready to help the child in any way and will also try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities,” he said.

