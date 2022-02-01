Viral News: Fans of former adult actor Mia Khalifa were shocked and confused on Saturday after her official Facebook page was converted into a memorial. The message on the page read, ‘We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life.’ Needless to say, the message blunder left her fans worried and everyone started wondering whether she is dead. Further, anyone visiting the profile is also informed of ‘no posts available and the tab to visit her timeline has only one post of Mia. Many also wondered if Mia’s inactivity on Facebook had anything to do with her profile being memorialised.Also Read - Mia Khalifa's Indian Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed On His Leg, She Calls It 'Terrible' | Watch

Soon enough, rumours of her death went viral on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

Turns out everything is fine!

The adult star later took to Twitter to clear the air and shared a savage meme, informing her fans that she’s alive and healthy. She shared a meme from the popular 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail film, which read, “I’m not dead yet! I feel fine”. As soon as she tweeted, everyone took a sigh of relief.

See the tweet here:

It is yet unclear on what happened to the Facebook page and who was behind it. Many speculated that her account might have been hacked or someone must have pulled a prank. This wasn’t the first time that Mia Khalifa’s death hoax went viral on the internet. Back in June 2020, rumours of her committing suicide were doing the rounds on social media. She then tweeted, “Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet…”

Not just Mia, Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Sylvester Stallone, Beyonce, Tom Cruise have been some of the names whose ‘death’ reports went viral before it was dismissed.