Prayagraj: With the bulldozer becoming become a mascot of sorts for the Yogi Adityanath government, miniature bulldozers are now being given as gifts in Uttar Pradesh. Couples who were married at a mass wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj were handed bulldozer toys as gifts on Sunday. The mass marriage function in Katra in Prayagraj was organised by the Chaurasia community, and the nine couples, who got married were given a bulldozer toy along with other gifts that included household items.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride Sets Wedding Stage on Fire With Her Dance on Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin | Watch

The district’s Mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the bulldozer has become a “symbol of security” for women and development in the state. The brides also collectively thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now known as “Bulldozer Baba’ for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state.

Chief guest of the occasion, Swami Kalyani Nand Giri aka Chhoti Guru, told TOI, “The bulldozer toys symbolise victory of good over evil and also order in life, which is the message we want to give to the couple. Apart from gifting necessary household articles, we gave them bulldozer toys so that they could remember the day as a memorable event and live a life of peace and harmony. It is an endorsement of the good work the government is doing to improve law and order in the state,” she said. Not just weddings, bulldozers are also being given at birthday parties.

The bulldozer, it may be recalled, was extensively used by Yogi Adityanath in his first term in demolishing the ill-gotten properties of mafia and criminals. The bulldozer was used to raze illegal properties worth crores of rupees in the state.