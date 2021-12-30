Kolkata: Nothing attracts the attention of a consumer more than a creative advertisement or a quirky jingle. Talking of inventiveness, an ethnic wear store in Kolkata has gone viral on the internet for taking advertising to the next level. A Kolkata based sherwani outlet called Sultan recently published a newspaper ad which features a picture of a young man dressed in sherwani with the word ‘missing’ written in headline. At the first glance, it seems like a usual missing person plea. However, when you read it carefully, you will know what the ad is about.Also Read - Viral Video: Makeup Artist’s Jaw Dropping Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan Amazes The Internet | Watch

The ad was first seen on a Reddit thread with the title, “This is next level advertisement,” along with a newspaper clipping from The Telegraph dated 26 December 2021. Since then, it has gone viral on other social media platforms.

Above the photo, the word MISSING is written in capital letters. The ad then reads, “Please come home, everyone is very upset. We have accepted both your demands. ‘Laila’ shall be your bride and the wedding sherwani will be purchased from Sultan – The King of Sherwani. However, we shall go to their New Market branch since car parking facility is available.”

At the bottom of the ad, the address of the outlet is mentioned along with a phone number and their Facebook handle.

The clever ad, though loved by many for its ingenuity, has also been criticized for the use of a ‘Missing Persons’ format. Many users said the ad is a disservice to people who are actually missing. Expressing his concerns, a user said, ”IMO, this kind of advertising is unethical and sets a bad precedent. A missing person’s advert is a genuine call for help. If we start wrongfully exploiting such ads for whimsical purposes like this, they lose meaning. It might lead to people assuming they are bait and ignoring them.”

Here are some reactions:

This might look good ad but it look lying to me. Misusing caring emotions to grab attention then saying something it is not — Mk🀄 (@ImRan_Ma1ik) December 27, 2021

Hahahaha, this what you call marketting. https://t.co/T2ZlS2N3UC — Aastha (@Aastha02051152) December 28, 2021

Creativity at its peak ! 👏 https://t.co/E7pIEaCfy8 — AKSHAY (@AKSHAYKAPIL8) December 28, 2021

Disgusting. I prayerfully retweet every missing person ad, hoping safety and protection to reach she or he missing. This is heartless. https://t.co/lW5HN3xMZP — Sibi Melvin சிபி மெல்வின் (@SibiMelvin) December 27, 2021

What do you think?