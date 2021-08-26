“I do everything standing up. I go everywhere with my BBL pillow so if I do go for dinner my butt is supported. It sort of hovers over it” said the Instagram model. “Putting any kind of pressure on my hips or butt risks killing the fat in there so I want to see if I can go a whole year without sitting down,” she added.

Despite the problems she is facing, she is still not ready to change her new look because her new avatar has helped her earn a lot of money through OnlyFans.

“Getting a BBL and other surgery was the best thing I’ve ever done and I don’t regret a thing. I made a lot of money on OnlyFans before I got my body done but I’m making even more now.”

She claimed that her earning have gone from $25,000 a month to $2,00,000 a month. ”I’ve gone from making about $25,000 (£18,163) a month, to having 66,000 fans and earning $200,000 (£145,305) a month – I recently hit the $1.5 million (£1,089,817) mark.”