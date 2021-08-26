Viral News: In a world that has set unrealistic beauty standards, women often undergo of cosmetic procedures and surgeries to make themselves more pretty, and that too at exorbitant costs. However, every year, several such surgeries go wrong and a Florida model is one of them. Notably 24-year-old Kazumi Squirts, (not her real name), who is an Instagram model spent $20,000 (Rs 14.8 lakh) on a Brazilian butt lift procedure, but is now unable to sit down normally.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Crashes a Fashion Show & Walks on Runway Like a Model, Steals The Show With Her Cuteness | Watch
Kazumi said she spent years trying to get the ‘perfect body’ but traditional methods of diet and exercise didn’t help her much. That’s when she decided to decided to go under the knife, and spent $36,000 (£26,000) on liposuction, a boob job and a butt lift. However, the result wasn’t like she expected as her surgery wasn’t very successful. Though her body looks perfect, she is now really struggling to sit down.
“I do everything standing up. I go everywhere with my BBL pillow so if I do go for dinner my butt is supported. It sort of hovers over it” said the Instagram model. “Putting any kind of pressure on my hips or butt risks killing the fat in there so I want to see if I can go a whole year without sitting down,” she added.
Despite the problems she is facing, she is still not ready to change her new look because her new avatar has helped her earn a lot of money through OnlyFans.
“Getting a BBL and other surgery was the best thing I’ve ever done and I don’t regret a thing. I made a lot of money on OnlyFans before I got my body done but I’m making even more now.”
She claimed that her earning have gone from $25,000 a month to $2,00,000 a month. ”I’ve gone from making about $25,000 (£18,163) a month, to having 66,000 fans and earning $200,000 (£145,305) a month – I recently hit the $1.5 million (£1,089,817) mark.”