Firozabad: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. Nowadays, the modern-age brides are breaking stereotypes and making a grand entry to their weddings instead of the old ‘walk to the stage routine’ with a traditional ‘entry song’ playing in the background. One such incident shows a bride stealing the show as she rides a scooty to her wedding with the groom riding pillion.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Bride & Groom Fire Gun During Wedding, Land in Trouble | Watch

According to Hindustan Times, the wedding took place at a village in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The bride identified as Kajal, surprised everyone when she reached there with her own baraat. She even persuaded the groom Rahul to ride in the back seat of her scooty to the stage. Notably, Rahul did not bring the baaraat but Kajal led her procession to her in-laws’ residence. As she drove the scooty, people greeted the couple with applause and flowers, while others looked in surprise.

The bride stated that girls are no less than guys, and that she did so to make her wedding unique. She escorted her groom to the stage herself. Kajal stated that in today’s world, girls are just as important as guys, DNA reported.

Many appreciated the move, and welcomed the new-age wedding.