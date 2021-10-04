Jabalpur: In a strange incident, a monkey snatched a wrapped towel containing Rs 1 lakh cash from an autorickshaw that was stuck in a traffic jam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The incident happened on Sunday in Katav Ghat area in broad daylight when the man carrying the cash was traveling in an autorickshaw along with two others, according to a Hindustan Times report.Also Read - Bride and Groom Takes a JCB Ride to Reach Wedding Venue, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

As the trio was caught up in the traffic jam, the monkey took away the towel which contained the money in one of the men’s hands and climbed up a tree. After taking the money, the monkey started shaking the towel around which ended up with the currency notes raining down all around. The owner of the money was able to get back Rs 56,000 but the rest of the money could not be retrieved. Because the area doesn’t have CCTV cameras, the cops could not identify who took the rest of the cash.

“When the three came out of the vehicle to peer ahead and find out what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey took away a towel in which ₹1 lakh cash was wrapped. It shook the towel after climbing up a tree, spreading currency notes all around. The owner managed to collect ₹56,000, while the rest got lost,” explained Majholi police station in charge Sachin Singh, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, no case of theft was registered as there was no evidence found against anyone. According to the police, locals in the area often provide food to the monkeys and that’s why the animals sometimes try to enter the vehicles hoping to find some food.