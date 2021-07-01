Bali: A popular Indonesian singer has made headlines around the world after saying that she watches pornographic videos with her sons in order educate them about sex. Notably, 49-year-old Wahyu Setyaning Budi, also known as Yuni Shara, made this controversial parental revelation during an interview with YouTuber Venna Melinda. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Garlands Entangle & Get Stuck on Groom's Head, Funny Jaimala Video Goes Viral | Watch

The singer said she refuses to be old-fashioned and watches porn in a bid to teach his sons–Cavin Obrient Salomo Siahaan and Cello Obient Siahaan, about the dos and don’ts of sex in real life.

“My children also happen to be open-minded. It’s impossible for our children nowadays to not watch porn, whether it’s ‘anime’ or any other kind that are available nowadays,” she said in the interview, as reported by The Sun. Not only that, she also takes feedbacks from them and asks if the boys enjoy watching porn together.

She asks them questions like, “gimana nonton kayak gini, asik ya?” (How do you like watching porn like this? Do you like it?), and the boys would reply, “bunda jangan gini-gini” (Mom, do not be like this). To this she would respond, “aduh, biasa aja ‘bro’” (This is just something normal, ‘bro’), CNN Indonesia reported..

However, she admits that this revelation hasn’t gone down well with many people on social media, with some people calling her “f***ing creepy”.

Meanwhile, Agstried Piether, a psychology expert, had no problems with her unique parenting technique. Saying that Yuni Shara was doing the right thing, he explained, “When we see the kids watching pornographic movies, no matter how uncomfortable the situation is, we should never be angry, because they will only do it again in secret. Through these discussions, parents can provide factual sex education based on their knowledge, and not based on porn films.”