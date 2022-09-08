Umaria: Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child like a mother does. She is even ready to give her life and go to any lengths to protect her child. Such is the story of a courageous 25-year-old woman from a village in Madhya Pradesh who saved her 15-month-old son from the jaws of a tiger. The incident happened on Sunday morning when the woman, identified as Archana Choudhary, took her son Raviraj to a field to relieve herself. Just then, the tiger attacked him and held him by its jaws. When she tried to save her son, the feline attacked her also. Choudhary said she kept making efforts to save her child.Also Read - Viral Video: Kid Dressed As Superman Cycles Around Chile President During His Live Speech. Watch

She also raised an alarm and later some villagers reached there. The villagers then chased away the carnivore, who fled into the forest leaving the child behind. Choudhary's husband Bhola Prasad said his wife received waist, hand and back injuries and their son was hurt on the head and back.

After the attack, the woman and her son were immediately taken to a health centre in Manpur and later to the district hospital in Umaria for treatment, forest guard Ram Singh Marko said. The two are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital for the injuries they received in the incident. Meanwhile, a forest department team is also trying to track the tiger which attacked the child and his mother.

Umaria Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava met the woman and her son in the district hospital. District officials said they are trying to trace the tiger and would take steps to ensure the safety of people living in forest areas. He said the two have been referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment. The collector also said he will hold a meeting with the forest department officials to ensure the safety of villagers residing in forest areas.