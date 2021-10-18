Betul: At a time when prices of petrol and diesel are soaring high, a man in Madhya Pradesh distributed free petrol to customers to celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family. After learning that her hearing and specially-abled niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9, the man was so overjoyed that he gave extra fuel to customers.Also Read - Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi at Highest-Ever Level; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Rajendra Sainani, who owns a petrol pump in Betul, gave out 5 to 10 per cent extra petrol for four hours between October 13 and October 15 in Betul. He also said that customers buying petrol worth Rs100 were offered 5 per cent extra fuel, while those who bought petrol worth Rs 200-500 were given 10 per cent extra.

“I am overwhelmed with joy as my hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9. I gave 10 per cent extra petrol from 9am to 11am and from 5pm to 7 pm between October 13 and October 15,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sainani said that he wanted to give back to his customers ever since the petrol pump was started in March this year and the little girl’s birth during the auspicious days of Navaratri gave him the needed push.

“I did not want people to think of this as a cheap publicity stunt, which is why I sat on the idea for a while but then decided to go ahead with it as I felt that it is the thought that counts,” he told indianexpress.com. According to the report, he was the one who raised his niece Shikha after his brother Gopaldas passed away.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices continue to rise across the country.