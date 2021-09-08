Seoni: In India, cows and bulls are thought to be sacred, and are deeply revered. One such story of animal love has emerged from Ganeshganj village of Madhya Pradesh where residents of the village held a funeral procession with ‘band-baaja’ for their beloved bull, popularly known as Nandi Baba. Notably, the 13-year-old bull died in an accident a few days back and the villagers gave him a befitting farewell on Tuesday by conducting his last rites.Also Read - Nothing Like a Dog's Love: 2 Pet Dogs in UP Fight With Snake For Hours to Save Owner, Die After Being Bitten

After his death, the bull’s body was draped in flowers and garlands and a funeral procession was taken out, so that the village could bid him a final goodbye. The tractor in which he was kept was also decorated with flowers, and was toured around the entire village.

Hundreds of people who attended his final journey offered flowers to his corpse and paid homage to him. He was finally cremated with full rituals as villagers chanted Raghupati Raghav Rajaram, Sitaram Sitaram and Har Har Mahadev. Many shed tears and gave their beloved bull a tearful farwell.

Notably, the bull was worshiped in the village with reverence and faith and was known as Nandi Baba. Unfortunately, the bull got injured in an accident 10 days back and was taken to a veterinary doctor. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Local resident Brijesh Tiwari said that his last journey was done with great respect as villagers consider him as a real Nandi.

In a similar incident, a man held a funeral procession with ‘band-baaja’ for his beloved dog ‘Tony’ in Bihar’s Samastipur recently.