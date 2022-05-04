Alirajpur: A tribal man from Madhya Pradesh, who was in a live-in relationship for 15 years with three women, married all of them in Nanpur in Alirajpur district on Sunday. Soon after the news of the bizarre marriage spread, a large number of people turned up to witness the wedding which was observed with great pomp and show.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Slap Each Other Hard, Wedding Guests Left Stunned. Watch

Interestingly, 42-year-old Samarth Maurya, the groom has six kids from his three lovers before the marriage. The man had fallen in love with the three women at three different times. He had eloped them from their respective houses 15 years ago and got married to them recently following the tribal customs.

On Sunday, he tied knots with the three women (all aged 30-35 years) at the same mandap as he was not able to participate in the social functions of his community. According to tribal customs, until a man gets married as their customs, he is not allowed to take part in social functions. Samarth sent the invitation card to people with the names of all the three brides.

“I got married on April 30. As per our tradition, we are not allowed to participate in social functions till we get married. I was not allowed to enter any function earlier,” Samarth said.

The marriage has raised questions over whether a man from tribal community can keep more than one wife. “Presently, I can’t comment if marrying more than one woman in a tribal community is legitimate but tribes have their own customs and rituals and we respect it,” Alirajpur district collector Raghwendra Singh told TOI.

(With ANI inputs)