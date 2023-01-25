Home

Mumbai Local Train Passenger Finds Used Condom on Seat, Shares Picture on Twitter

Viral News: A bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.

Mumbai Local Train: Mumbai local trains— which are considered the lifeline of Mumbaikars have often been under fire for their unhygienic conditions several times. However, this time a bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.

Taking to Twitter, the passenger took to Twitter and inform the public and the authorities about the incident. “Well, what a sight. A used condom. Hello @drmmumbaicr, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway.This is 9.40 #Ambernath slow local. The train has crossed #CurreyRoad. @mumbairailusers”, he tweeted.



HOW TWITTER REACTED?

The post left the netizens furious. Check out some of the tweets below:-

Please take a action — Mohammed Hussain (@Mohamme92703637) January 24, 2023

Arre.. cushioned seats add to comfort, dont they… Also, momentum n motions of trains save stress n labour to the body… This is a Privilege provided to slumdwellers and encroachers around Rly Tracks n Yards where Trains are left unattended for AntiSocials & Terrorists alike! — MunnaKaSwamiBola.. (@Khurshedswami) January 24, 2023

Later, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railways directed the Mumbai RPF to look into the matter.