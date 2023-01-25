  • Home
Mumbai Local Train Passenger Finds Used Condom on Seat, Shares Picture on Twitter

Viral News: A bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.

Published: January 25, 2023 1:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Mumbai Local Train: Mumbai local trains— which are considered the lifeline of Mumbaikars have often been under fire for their unhygienic conditions several times. However, this time a bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.

Taking to Twitter, the passenger took to Twitter and inform the public and the authorities about the incident. “Well, what a sight. A used condom. Hello @drmmumbaicr, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway.This is 9.40 #Ambernath slow local. The train has crossed #CurreyRoad. @mumbairailusers”, he tweeted.


HOW TWITTER REACTED? 

The post left the netizens furious. Check out some of the tweets below:-

Later, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railways directed the Mumbai RPF to look into the matter.

