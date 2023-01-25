Top Recommended Stories
Mumbai Local Train Passenger Finds Used Condom on Seat, Shares Picture on Twitter
Viral News: A bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.
Mumbai Local Train: Mumbai local trains— which are considered the lifeline of Mumbaikars have often been under fire for their unhygienic conditions several times. However, this time a bizarre incident came to light when a passenger spotted a used condom on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train.
Taking to Twitter, the passenger took to Twitter and inform the public and the authorities about the incident. “Well, what a sight. A used condom. Hello @drmmumbaicr, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway.This is 9.40 #Ambernath slow local. The train has crossed #CurreyRoad. @mumbairailusers”, he tweeted.
Well, what a sight. A used condom. Hello @drmmumbaicr, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway.This is 9.40 #Ambernath slow local. Trainhas crossed #CurreyRoad. @mumbairailusers. pic.twitter.com/C9tzNVB0Qf
— mazdur (@cinemaausher) January 23, 2023
HOW TWITTER REACTED?
Please take a action
— Mohammed Hussain (@Mohamme92703637) January 24, 2023
Arre.. cushioned seats add to comfort, dont they… Also, momentum n motions of trains save stress n labour to the body…
This is a Privilege provided to slumdwellers and encroachers around Rly Tracks n Yards where Trains are left unattended for AntiSocials & Terrorists alike!
— MunnaKaSwamiBola.. (@Khurshedswami) January 24, 2023
Later, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railways directed the Mumbai RPF to look into the matter.
