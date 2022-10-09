Mumbai: A Mumbaikar was in for a major shock when the pizza he ordered from Domino’s allegedly contained shards of glass in it. Taking to Twitter, he tagged photos of glass shards allegedly found in a Domino’s pizza to the Mumbai police Twitter handle. The man, Arun Kolluri also questioned the quality of the food sold by the pizza outlet and how it could have been dangerous for his life. He said that he discovered the glass pieces in a pizza ordered online, though the outlet or date of delivery is not mentioned in his tweet.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Maggi With Cold Coffee, Netizens Say 'Bahut Hi Bura Hua' | Watch

"2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india. This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia. Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's," the Twitter user wrote tagging Mumbai Police adding pictures of the food item.

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

Mumbai Police responded advising him to first write to the customer care of Domino’s before seeking any legal remedies.

Please write to customer care first. If they don’t reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy. — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 8, 2022

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a Domino’s Spokesperson said its quality team conducted a thorough inspection of the pizza outlet in question, but no anomaly was found. The company also contacted the aggrieved customer to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication.

“We follow a strict no-glass policy in the kitchens… and follow the highest standards of quality and safety,” said the company. “We will be investigating the matter further once we get the samples from the user and take action accordingly,” Domino’s added, as the purported incident apparently sparked huge concerns among pizza lovers.