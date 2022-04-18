Viral News: Every once in a while, there are several heartwarming instances that make you believe that there is humanity left in this world. A Mumbai woman’s touching post about taking the front seat to let her Uber driver offer namaz in the back seat during Ramadan has gone viral. In a LinkedIn post, the woman named Priya Singh wrote how she let her Uber driver stop the car on the side of the road and let him offer namaz in the back seat, while she sat in the front seat.Also Read - 'Mainu Lagda India Dusri Lanka Hai': Punjab Vegetable Seller's Poetry on Inflation Goes Viral | Watch

According to her post, Priya heard azaan playing on his driver’s phone, following which she asked the driver if he has done his iftar yet. “Azaan started playing on the driver’s mobile…I asked him, ”Iftaar kiya apne. ” he replied. ”Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyunki rental duty thi,”. I again asked ‘Do you want to pay namaz?’ and he asked, ‘Can I?’,” wrote Priya Singh. She added, “We parked the car on the roadside to let him do his prayers in the backseat while I sit in the front seat,” she wrote.