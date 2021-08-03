Vijayapura (Karnataka): A Muslim man who is the guardian of an orphan Hindu girl, is winning hearts on social media after he facilitated her marriage to a Hindu man as per Hindu rituals. The marriage took place in Vijayapura on July 31.Also Read - 'Say No to Bloodshed': Muslim Man Observes 72-Hour Fast to Protest Against Animal Sacrifice on Eid

Notably, Mehboob Masli is the guardian of an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Vadigeri, who was orphaned a decade ago and has been taken care of by Masli as a father after her own relatives refused to bring her up.

Though Masli has 4 children of his own, he decided to bring Pooja home and look after her like a father.

“It was my responsibility to marry her off to a man from the religion she belongs to,” said Masli.“She lived in my home for over a decade but I never forced her to practise our religion (Islam) or to marry a Muslim man. It is against the principles of our religion,” he added.

He told ANI that the groom’s parents happily accepted Pooja without demanding dowry. The man further urged people to live in harmony amongst diverse communities

“I also want to give a message to society that everyone should live in harmony,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)