Kozhikode: A few years back, a 28-year-old Muslim woman from Kerala’s Kozhikode grabbed headlines for her beautiful Krishna paintings. Jasna Salim, whose only passion in life is painting the pictures of Lord Krishna, has painted over 500 pictures of the deity in the past six years. However, she never had a chance to present any of her work inside a temple.Also Read - Viral Video: Muslim Man Sings The Iconic Mahabharata Title Song, People Say 'This is Real India' | Watch

Finally, her long-cherished dream got fulfilled as she got a chance to present a Lord Krishna painting before the deity. Notably, a group of devotees asked her for an artwork to gift to the Ulanadu Sri Krishna Swamy temple, after her painting of little Krishna sitting with a pot of butter went viral on social media. On Sunday, she gifted the artwork before a deity at the temple in Ulandu, a village near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district.

“It was a big dream of mine to see Lord Krishna’s idol and to present my painting before the deity. I’m delighted to have been able to fulfil that wish at the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam. I have no words to express my happiness, and my gratitude to the temple authorities,” Jasna told The New Indian Express.

Interestingly, Jasna, a mother of two, is not a trained artist and she even struggled with regular drawing even during her school days. When her teachers asked her to draw a map, her hands would tremble. She told Times of India that her hobby happened by accident while she was recuperating after a fall during her pregnancy.

“I used to be called Kanna by my parents and relatives in my childhood. When I saw an image of Lord Krishna as a child in a newspaper, I felt an urge to paint the picture and it came out well,” she said.

She also gifted one of her paintings to her Hindu friend, who kept it in her pooja room. Jasna now wishes to gift a Lord Krishna painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi one day.