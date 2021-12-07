Holehonnur: In a bizarre and funny incident reported from a Karnataka village, a farmer lodged a complaint at Holehonnur police station against his four cows alleging that they are not giving milk. According to a Deccan Herald report, the farmer named Ramaiah, who hails from Sidlipura village in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, complained to the cops that his cows have not been giving milk for the past four days despite providing fodder to them.Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Comes up With Unique Breastmilk Jewellery to Preserve Memories Forever

He further noted that that he takes the cows for grazing every day from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. “But they are not giving milk for the last four days. So, police must convince them to give milk,” he told the Deccan Herald.

With the same thought, he requested the police to call them to the police station and give them advice to give milk. Of course, the police denied his request as such a complaint can’t be registered. The police also convinced the farmer about the same.

In a similar incident last month, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district went to a police station taking along his buffalo, complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked. According to the complainant, some villagers told him that the animal was under the influence of witchcraft. About four hours after giving the application, the farmer again reached the police station with his buffalo and sought help from the police again.

Meanwhile, the news has gone viral on social media and has amused social media users. Many laughed at the bizarre nature of the complaint, while others said that be these farmers should go to veterinary doctors and animal experts, rather than the police!