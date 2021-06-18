Kochi: A mysterious bean-shaped ‘island’-like structure has been spotted off the coast of Kerala in the Arabian Sea, leaving experts baffled. The unexplained structure became the point of discussion on social media after the bean-shaped structure in the Arabian sea, about seven km west off the Kochi coast, was spotted on Google Earth. According to the News Minute, the formation is mostly about the size of West Kochi. Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Man Digs a Well All by Himself, Impressed Netizens Say 'One-man Army' | WATCH

While Google Earth shows the formation, the same has never been seen physically. Experts assume it to be an underwater structure as no ‘visible’ structure that is even remotely close to an island has been observed in the sea.

This was first noticed by the Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society when its president Xavier Julappan Kalipparambil shared the image which according to him was approximately around 22 sqkm (8 km in length and 3.5 km in breadth). Here’s the picture:

After the picture went viral, officials of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) are planning to investigate the matter further.

Speaking to IANS, former director – research, at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), K.V.Jayachandran said that he too, read and heard about this phenomenon from the media.

“From what I have read about this, chances are there could be a plankton assemblage as a mass, as, such formations can be captured by satellite imagery. Moreover, I did not find in any of the reports about the presence of soil deposits,” said Jayachandran and added that this phenomenon is seen commonly in temple pounds inland localities

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of KUFOS, K. Riji John also pointed out that only through a proper investigation can one find out what the the new structure was.

“To make any sort of comment or opinion on this phenomenon at this stage is too early and it will be too premature. As the first step, we are now going to call a meeting of agencies who work in this area and once we do that, then we will approach the state government to take forward our studies,” said John.

(With IANS inputs)