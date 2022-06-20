Viral News Today: People of New Zealand were left puzzled and intrigued after they spotted a mysterious glowing swirl in the night sky on Sunday. The sight was most prominent in the South Island around 7.30pm. According to a Daily Mail report, the spiraling plume of gas lit up the sky over Nelson, a city at the tip of New Zealand’s south island, and travelled 750km south to Stewart Island by about 7.30pm on Sunday.Also Read - SpaceX Fires Employees Who Wrote Open Letter Against Elon Musk

Evidently curious, many Kiwis took to social media to share pictures of the strange event, which have gone viral and also inspired a lot of conspiracy theories. A person who saw the huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness told The Guardian, "It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky, and slowly just drifting across. We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbours to get them out as well. And so there were about five of us, all out on our shared veranda looking up and just kind of, well, freaking out just a little bit."

See the pictures here:

Cool spirals of blue light in the sky created by Globalstar FM15 Mission boaster stages as it approached New Zealand 👽https://t.co/qShAfL3XJp pic.twitter.com/0ICm3eCxlJ — Just filling the Void (@void309) June 20, 2022

Taken in Queenstown NZ about 30 minute's ago. Any ideas what it is? Some speculating it's got something to do with SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/lvA2amDzGM — Clare Rehill 🟥🌸 🇮🇪 (@ClareRehill) June 19, 2022

Hey space twitter, rocket twitter and all other spitters. These photos were taken from Motueka and Queenstown gardens tonight at 7:30pm – do we have another space agency in NZ apart from Rocket Lab? Cc: @nzspacegovt @RocketLab @DJSnM pic.twitter.com/Yl7vWCgETM — _d.menz 📸 (he/they) (@DigDougDigDig) June 19, 2022

Turns out the phenomenon was man-made. The New Plymouth Astronomical Society offered a likely explanation. “The ‘spiral’ that was seen in the sky tonight around 7:30pm was most likely a fuel dump from a SpaceX rocket launch,” it wrote on Facebook.

“Similar effects have been seen before, and SpaceX’s Globalstar 2 FM15 was likely to have passed New Zealand around that time. It is shown in the video below passing South of NZ just over an hour into its flight which would have been around 5:30, and would probably have passed again around 90-120 minutes later which would then have been around 7:30,” the post further added.