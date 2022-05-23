Noida: A Noida-based vlogger, who came under fire for taking his dog, Husky, to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and was booked as well by the police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, said his pet ‘Nawab’ has travelled with him across the country and people were amazed watching it at the holy shrine. The incident came to the fore after a video of Nawab seeking blessings from Nandi outside the temple, by touching the idol with its paw, went viral and angered the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. An FIR has also been filed in the connection with the matter on the complaint of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Comes Out Of Water To Hunt Then Disappears in River. Watch

Noida | In response to the action against him, dog Nawab Tyagi's owner Rohit Tyagi said,"People cannot be so bitter that they don't spare a creature who can't even defend itself.Nawab has seen entire country with us & people adored it at Kedarnath shrine, touched its feet."(22.5) https://t.co/BNoOFkLLRM pic.twitter.com/MCQLp9Akz5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2022

Speaking to ANI, dog owner Rohit Tyagi said that four and half years old Nawab has visited many temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the dog received love from the people at the Kedarnath Temple during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. Sharing his experience visiting Kedarnath with his dog, Tyagi said Nawab was overwhelmed with love and blessing from people. “Nawab never experienced anything like this before in his journey”.

When asked why he took a dog to Kedarnath Temple, Tyagi said that Nawab is his “child” and families don’t leave their children at home when they go on trips. He said the idea behind taking Nawab along everywhere with them, be it a temple, vacation, or even paragliding, is to break the public perception that doesn’t look at a pet as being a part of one’s family. According to a Federal report, Tyagi said that he and his wife had taken not only Nawab but also two other dogs with them on the yatra.

After the video of Tyagi with his dog went viral, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took its cognizance. Later, the temple committee gave a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath demanding legal action against the man so that such “unwanted” activities/incidents do not recur.According to the temple committee’s media cell, the video has hurt “religious sentiments”.

