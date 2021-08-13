New Delhi: Needless to say, the entire country is proud of Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. With congratulations and adulations still pouring in from all quarters, many brands and companies are also celebrating his win in their own way. Now, the owner of Delhi’s iconic eatery, Sita Ram Diwan Chand located in Paharganj, has offered free chole bhature to anyone named ‘Neeraj’ in an attempt to celebrate Chopra’s victory.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medallist, Jumps 14 Spots to Become World Number 2 In Men's Javelin Throw Rankings

However, you need to rush as the offer is valid only today. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the shop said, “We are excited that we will be serving free chole bhature to all the people having name as Neeraj on 13 August in the joy of Neeraj Chopra winning gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.”

See the post here:

If you want to visit the shop for the free dish, the exact location of the shop is 2243, Rajguru Marg, Chuna Mandi, Paharganj New Delhi. Founded in the1970s, Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharganj has been the go-to place to enjoy one of the best chole bhatures in Delhi.

In a similar instance, Ayuub Pathan, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch, Gujarat also offered free petrol, up to Rs 501, to people who share their name with the Olympic gold medallist. In two days, 28 people availed it and they were also felicitated with bouquets by the petrol pump owner, Ayub Pathan, and his staffers.

Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. The 23-year-old athlete from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals to stun the athletics world.