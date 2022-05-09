Kathmandu: Record-holding Nepali climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa created history by ascending Mt Everest fothe 26th time, breaking his own record. According to Kathmandu Post, the 52-year-old climber was part of an 11-member Nepali team which reached the summit of 8,848.86 metres on Saturday evening,Also Read - 'I Assure You...': Adar Poonawalla's Tweet Asking Elon Musk to Make Tesla Cars in India Goes Viral

“Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing,” said Taranath Adhikari, director general of the Department of Tourism in capital Kathmandu. This was the first spring ascent of the world’s tallest peak in 2022.

Kami Rita is a senior climbing guide at Seven Summit Treks and has more than 35 years of mountaineering experience. Rita had first climbed the Mount Everest in 1994 and since then, has been undertaking yearly expeditions to the peak, news agency AP reported.

“Kami Rita Sherpa climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time and once again broke his record. Congratulations to the good people of Nepal and the heroic Sherpas who climb the Himalayas,” said Seven Summit Treks.

The record-holding Nepali guide had last year cancelled his ascent after a dream in which a “Mountain Goddess” warned him from making another attempt. Kami Rita had scaled Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994.

Mingma Sherpa, managing director of Seven Summit Treks, said Kami Rita also holds the record for “most climbs over 8000m.” Kami Rita has summited Everest 26 times, K2 and Lhotse one time each, according to Kathmandu Post.

This year Nepal has issued 316 permits to climb Everest in the peak season.