Viral News: If you are a office-going person, you must be aware of the absolute dread that overcomes you when you see your boss's name flashing on your phone after work. In today's corporate culture, it has now become quite normal and acceptable to answer office calls, even after you have logged off from work. In addition, work from home made it even worse, with employees around the world complaining of burnout and exhaustion.

While other countries are yet to do anything about it, Portugal has gone one step ahead and has passed a rule that bans bosses from messaging staff after hours. Yes, the government in Portugal has passed some new labour laws that ban bosses and team leads from messaging staff and juniors after work hours. The law is expected to address mental health of the employees promote better work-life balance. Now, that’s a dream come true!

What does the new rule entail?

Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party has approved the legislation that will ensure that people working from home are not disturbed or compelled to work after work hours. As per the new law, employers will be heavily dealt with and would be entitled to pay a hefty penalty, if found to break the law.

That’s not it! Bosses might also get banned temporarily or permanently from monitoring their staff while they work away from the office. In addition, companies will also have to help pay for expenses incurred by remote working, such as higher electricity and internet bills. However, the rule does not apply to companies that have a workforce of fewer than 10 people.

Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, said they want to make remote working as seamless as possible.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated. Telework can be a ‘game changer’ if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages. We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal.”