Viral News: In a first, a New Zealand woman journalist made history on Christmas Day, becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to host primetime news on national television. On December 25, 37-year-old Oriini Kaipara, read the Newshub Live’s 6pm news bulletin with traditional facial markings. The milestone is also being seen as a win for Māori representation by many people.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya Like a Heartbroken Lover

Notably, Kaipara flaunted a a tattoo on her lower chin which is usually worn by indigenous Maori women. The tattoo is called moko kauae which symbolises a personal process of transformation and marks the passage between girl and adulthood. Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent Māori.

“I was really elated. I was over the moon. It’s a huge honor. I don’t know how to deal with the emotions,” Kaipara told CNN about the moment she got to know that she would cover the primetime slot. The journalist shared several images and video of her debut as prime-time news presenter on her Instagram account. As her pictures went viral, the moment won many hearts online with people calling her an inspiration.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriini Kaipara (@oriinz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriini Kaipara (@oriinz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriini Kaipara (@oriinz)

Kaipara says she is committed to restoring Maori traditions and preserving the language. And she says having a presence on mainstream media is not only groundbreaking for her culture, but for all people of color.

“I look forward to leading effective and positive change where Māori issues and interests are respectfully conveyed and relayed on our platforms – where our voices and stories are told fairly, accurately, and objectively. I do not take this challenge lightly and trust that the mana of my people remains with me as I take on this new journey for all of us,” Kaipara told NZ Herald after joining Discovery network in May. “

Kaipara, an award-winning journalist, is of Ngati Awa, Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Rangitihi, and Ngai Tuhoe descent.