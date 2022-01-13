Auckland: A New Zealand man was left horror-struck after doctors found that a cockroach had been living inhabiting in his ear. Notably, 40-year-old Zane Wedding thought his left ear was clogged after he had gone for a swim on Friday morning. The same evening, he fell asleep on his couch and woke up with a blocked ear. Not only that, he also felt a wriggling sensation and decided to seek a doctor’s advice, the New Zealand Herald first reported.Also Read - Twin Adorable Panda Cubs Debut at Tokyo Zoo, People Line Up to See Them | See Pics

After going to the doctor on January 8, he was prescribed antibiotics and told to try and dry his ear out with a hairdryer. But that advice didn’t help and he continued to have a lot of discomfort. After two sleepless nights, he then booked himself at an ear clinic to see a specialist.

“Within one second of looking in that ear she identified it as an insect,” he said. “But she was shocked too, she couldn’t believe it. She said, ‘Oh my god … I think you have an insect in your ear.”

The doctor then took a suction device and tweezers to pull the now-dead cockroach from Wedding’s ear. He gave it to the specialist as a memento as she had never extracted an insect before.