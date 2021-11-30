Viral News: A New Zealand MP is making international headlines after she cycled to hospital while in labour on Sunday. According to her social media posts, Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital while she experienced labour pains. Despite it being one crazy ride, she reached the hospital safely and gave birth an hour later to a healthy baby girl.Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy's Desi Jugaad to Dry His Hair Will Leave You Laughing | Watch 41-year-old Genter, who is a well-known and outspoken cycling advocate, wrote how she had no intentions of cycling in labour but it just happened. She told that her contractions “weren’t that bad,” initially. However, the contractions picked up in intensity by the time she arrived 10 minutes later.

”Big news! At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital – though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I’m smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad. Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth,” the Greens politician posted on her Instagram page a few hours later, with pictures of her husband and baby.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Anne Genter (@julieannegenter)

After the pictures went viral, users congratulated on her child’s impressive birth story, while many were in awe of her resilience and strength. One user wrote, ”You are a super mama – biking to give birth again!!! Super happy to hear your girl has arrived safely and sending love to you all,” while another wrote, ”You cycled to the hospital!! What a legend 👏❤️congrats .”

This isn’t the first time Genter pulled off such a feat. She had biked to the hospital in 2018 to give birth to her first-born, local media said.