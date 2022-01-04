Port Louis: In a heartbreaking incident, a newborn baby, covered in blood-soaked toilet paper, was found abandoned in the rubbish bin compartment of an Air Mauritius Airbus A330-900 on Saturday, January 1st. The horrifying discovery was reportedly made by airport officers searching the plane during a routine customs check.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Tries Pizza For The First Time, Her Epic Reaction is Pure Joy | Watch

Soon after the baby was found, a 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected to have given birth on the flight, was arrested. Notably, she was a passenger on a flight from her home country to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Aiport in Mauritius on January 1. Meanwhile, the baby was rushed to hospital for treatment but is reportedly healthy, BBC reported.

The suspected mother, who initially denied the boy was hers, was made to undergo a medical examination which confirmed that she had just given birth, the BBC said in its report. She was placed under police surveillance at the hospital. Both she and the baby are said to be doing well.