Mainpuri: In yet another dramatic case of real life imitating reel, a bride ran away with cash and jewellery owned by her groom and in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The shocking case, which resembles plot of Sonam Kapoor's 2015 movie Dolly Ki Doli, happened when the newly-wed bride was on way to her in-laws' house with her husband.

This incident has been reported from Paraunkha village of Mainpuri Bewar police station area, where the marriage of a young man named Raju was fixed through a mediator, according to an Aaj Tak report. However, the mediator placed a condition before Raju’s father and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 to the girl. Since Raju was not getting married, his father agreed to the condition.

As per the deal, a young woman married Raju at the Sheetla Dham temple on August 17, after taking the money. In addition, Raju’s father Rajendra also gave clothes, jewelry, and many gifts to his daughter-in-law. After the wedding was over, Raju left for his house along with the newly-wed bride. When the couple reached the bus-stand to board a bus, the bride said she was thirsty and asked Raju to bring a bottle of water for her.

When Raju returned with the bottle of water, he was shocked beyond measure because the bride had disappeared and had taken everything along with her. Feeling deceived and cheated, he registered a complaint against her.