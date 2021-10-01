Viral News: In a strange incident, a wedding guest has revealed how he was asked to pay extra money just because he ate an additional piece of cake at the reception, instead of just one. The guest, believed to be from the UK, shared the bizarre ordeal on Reddit and said he was shocked to receive the demand from the bride via text, just days after the wedding.Also Read - Fitting Revenge? Hungry Photographer Deletes All Pictures of Bride & Groom After Being Denied Food at Wedding

Apparently, the newlywed couple was looking at CCTV footage from their wedding and caught a guest who took extra slices of their wedding cake. They first sent him a video on WhatsApp where he was seen helping himself to a second slice of cake. The confused guest replied, “Duno what you mean.”

“Hey, so we were looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake. We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed that you only paid for the one”, the couple replied, before asking: “Can you please send the £3.66 asap.” It later emerged that all guests had been expected to pay for each slice of cake at the wedding!

See the post here:

Netizens were just stunned to hear this strange yet hilarious demand, and made fun of the couple who were reviewing the CCTV footage of their wedding to charge their guests instead of enjoying their honeymoon. One user wrote, “It’s incredibly cheeky to ask guests to pay for the cake, let alone review footage and then bill guests after the fact for £3.66! How are they not embarrassed?” Another commented, ”Love to spend my first precious days as a newlywed reviewing CCTV to see which of my loved ones I can shake down for £3.66,” said one.

“Paying per slice is tacky as well, but sending actual video feed is a whole other level of crazy! That’s what has me the most gobsmacked!” added another.